What Sachin Told Virat After Guwahati 100

'इसी तरह विराट प्रदर्शन करते रहना,भारत का नाम रौशन करते रहना।'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, January 10, 2023. Photograph: BCCI

A day ahead of daughter Vamika's second birthday, Virat Kohli smashed a century in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at Guwahati.

In the last game of the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, King Kohli ended his three-year plus drought of centuries in the 50-over format. And then made it even sweet for his fans by smashing another one in the very next ODI to make it his 45th ODI century.

Kohli's 20th ODI ton at home saw him equal Sachin Tendulkar's record for most tons in his home country. While Sachin scripted the record in 160 innings, Virat took only 99 innings to go level with Tendulkar.

Former India cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Sanjay Manjrekar are confident that Kohli will certainly leave Tendulkar behind for the record.

"It's not about the record honestly. Virat Kohli will go on to get many more centuries than Sachin Tendulkar in the 50 overs format. See, the rules have changed. You should not compare eras. It's not fair to compare eras as well where there was one new ball as compared to now when there are 2 new balls with five fielders inside. But yes, he has been a master in this format and he has shown it over such a long period of time," Gambhir said on the Byju's Cricket Show on Star Sports.

Manjrekar too has 'no doubts' about Kohli climbing to the top and backs Virat to eclipse Tendulkar.

"He is not an opener, so in every 50 overs game, he is not going there from ball number 1 and you are looking at the whole innings to get a hundred. He has batted at 3 most of the times so that is something you have got to consider. I have no doubt that he will overtake Tendulkar in one-day hundreds. I mean, it's just four hundreds to equal Tendulkar. It may happen in a year-and-a-half. It's a 50-over World Cup year so I believe it could happen," Manjrekar added to Gambhir's take during the same show.

Meanwhile, the legendary Tendulkar had the sweetest reaction to Kohli's ton: इसी तरह विराट प्रदर्शन करते रहना,भारत का नाम रौशन करते रहना। (Keep performing like this, Virat. Keep India's name flying high) Splendid batting performance by the top order! #INDvSL @imVkohli @ImRo45 @ShubmanGill."