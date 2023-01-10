News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli equals Tendulkar's record

Kohli equals Tendulkar's record

By Rediff Sports
January 10, 2023 19:57 IST
Virat Kohli hits a boundary en route his 45th ODI century

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hits a boundary en route his 45th ODI century. Photograph: BCCI

Indian superstar Virat Kohli slammed his 45th ODI century, his 20th on home soil to equal Sachin Tendulkar’s record.

 

The batter accomplished the landmark during India's first ODI against Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Virat's 20th ODI ton at home saw him equal Tendulkar’s record for most tons in his home country. While Sachin scripted the record in 160 innings, Virat took only 99 innings to go level with Tendulkar.

Overall his 73rd in international cricket on Tuesday.

Other than these two, Hashim Amla of South Africa (14 tons in SA in 69 innings) and Ricky Ponting (14 tons in Australia in 151 innings) also are in the list for most ODI tons in home conditions.

