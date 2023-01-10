Rohit withdraws Mankading appeal

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami celebrate the fall of a wicket. Photograph: BCCI

India pacer Mohammed Shami almost 'Mankaded' Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka at the non-striker's end but his skipper Rohit Sharma intervened and withdrew the appeal to avoid yet another controversy in the first ODI in Guwahati on Tuesday.

It happened in the fourth ball of the final over of Sri Lanka's stiff run chase of 374 when Shanaka was two runs shy of his century. Shanaka backed up Kasun Rajitha too far and Shami ran him out at the non-striker's end.

But India captain Rohit came in and withdrew the appeal after a brief conversation with Shami. Rohit later said he did not want Shanaka 'Mankaded'.

"I had no idea Shami did that (run-out), he (Shanaka) was batting on 98. The way he batted was brilliant, we cannot get him out like that. Not something that we thought off. Hats off to him, he played really well," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Shanaka took the strike next ball and completed his century with a boundary. But his 108 not out off 88 balls went in vain as Sri Lanka managed 306 for 8 to lose by 67 runs.

Run outs at the bowler's end were no longer considered 'unfair play' since October last year after the ICC amended its rule book.