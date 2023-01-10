News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit withdraws Mankading appeal

Rohit withdraws Mankading appeal

Source: PTI
Last updated on: January 11, 2023 00:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shami and Rohit celebrate a wicket

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami celebrate the fall of a wicket. Photograph: BCCI

India pacer Mohammed Shami almost 'Mankaded' Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka at the non-striker's end but his skipper Rohit Sharma intervened and withdrew the appeal to avoid yet another controversy in the first ODI in Guwahati on Tuesday.

 

It happened in the fourth ball of the final over of Sri Lanka's stiff run chase of 374 when Shanaka was two runs shy of his century. Shanaka backed up Kasun Rajitha too far and Shami ran him out at the non-striker's end.

But India captain Rohit came in and withdrew the appeal after a brief conversation with Shami. Rohit later said he did not want Shanaka 'Mankaded'.

"I had no idea Shami did that (run-out), he (Shanaka) was batting on 98. The way he batted was brilliant, we cannot get him out like that. Not something that we thought off. Hats off to him, he played really well," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Shanaka took the strike next ball and completed his century with a boundary. But his 108 not out off 88 balls went in vain as Sri Lanka managed 306 for 8 to lose by 67 runs.

Run outs at the bowler's end were no longer considered 'unfair play' since October last year after the ICC amended its rule book.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli equals Tendulkar's record
Kohli equals Tendulkar's record
SEE: Ranbir, Alia Cheer Mumbai City FC
SEE: Ranbir, Alia Cheer Mumbai City FC
'Mediocrity is retained, X factor dropped'
'Mediocrity is retained, X factor dropped'
Rohit wants more from his players despite big win
Rohit wants more from his players despite big win
Cold wave persists in North, but Delhi gets relief
Cold wave persists in North, but Delhi gets relief
Ranji: Shaw hits 240 to prop Mumbai
Ranji: Shaw hits 240 to prop Mumbai
Now, houses develop cracks in Aligarh, locals scared
Now, houses develop cracks in Aligarh, locals scared

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

PHOTOS: Kohli powers India to big win over Sri Lanka

PHOTOS: Kohli powers India to big win over Sri Lanka

Ton-up Kohli leads India to victory in opening ODI

Ton-up Kohli leads India to victory in opening ODI

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances