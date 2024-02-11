News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Tejaswin bags gold in Belgium; sets sight on Paris Olympics

Tejaswin bags gold in Belgium; sets sight on Paris Olympics

Source: PTI
February 11, 2024 17:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tejaswin Shankar

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Tejaswin Shankar/Instagram

National record holder in high jump Tejaswin Shankar won the top prize in the International High Jump Gala Elmos 2024 athletics meet in Heist-op-den-Berg, Belgium with a leap of 2.23 metres.

Shankar, competing for the first time since October last year, finished ahead of Greece's Antonios Merlos (2.20 metres) in the World Athletics Indoor Tour Challenger event on Saturday.

 

The 25-year-old, who holds both the men's high jump and decathlon national records, however, could not better his personal best of 2.29m.

Shankar is also focusing on decathlon and had won bronze and silver in the discipline in the Asian Championships and Asian Games last year.

Shankar has trained his eyes on a Paris Olympics berth but for that he will have to achieve a qualifying standard of 2.33 metres.

The other Indian in fray, Jesse Sandesh finished joint-10th with a jump of 2.09 metres.

Shankar will next be seen in action at the Hvezdy v Nehvizdech athletics meet in Nehvizdy, Czech Republic on February 20.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Neeraj Chopra's journey from chubby kid to Tokyo gold
Neeraj Chopra's journey from chubby kid to Tokyo gold
Wrestling Olympic qualifiers trials get rescheduled
Wrestling Olympic qualifiers trials get rescheduled
Ronaldo Loses Game, Temper
Ronaldo Loses Game, Temper
U19 PHOTOS: Australia's 253 set stage for finale
U19 PHOTOS: Australia's 253 set stage for finale
Maxwell joins elite club: Equals Rohit's feat
Maxwell joins elite club: Equals Rohit's feat
TMC to send journalist Sagarika Ghose to Rajya Sabha
TMC to send journalist Sagarika Ghose to Rajya Sabha
Shubman Gill's fanboy moment with Rohan Bopanna
Shubman Gill's fanboy moment with Rohan Bopanna

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Shubman Gill's fanboy moment with Rohan Bopanna

Shubman Gill's fanboy moment with Rohan Bopanna

Maxwell joins elite club: Equals Rohit's feat

Maxwell joins elite club: Equals Rohit's feat

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances