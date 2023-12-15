News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit Sharma's future with Mumbai Indians uncertain?

Rohit Sharma's future with Mumbai Indians uncertain?

Source: PTI
December 15, 2023 20:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma has many times said that he would never play for any other franchise save MI. Photograph: BCCI

The 2024 IPL could well be Rohit Sharma's last as a player in the Mumbai Indians jersey after the popular franchise announced Hardik Pandya as its skipper on Friday.

For Rohit, it has always been about fierce loyalty, having captained Mumbai in 11 editions and leading them to five trophies.

In 2025, there will be mega auctions and it is now more than clear that Rohit is no longer in Mumbai Indians' scheme of things going forward. The IPL Governing Council will allow retention of four players -- 3 Indians and 1 overseas.

 

By common logic, the three Indians retained by MI in all likelihood would be Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah. One slot belongs to a foreign recruit.

However, what happens if Rohit has a great IPL this year and subsequently a satisfying T20 World Cup, where he can't be ruled out leading the national team.

Interesting times are ahead as Hardik, himself, having led India in most T20s post 2022 T20 World Cup, would like to continue leading the national team in the shortest format.

Rohit has many times said that he would never play for any other franchise save MI but will he change his mind as there is one IPL franchise from northern India that could well offer him a blank cheque just to be the mentor-cum-captain of the side.

In a ruthless world of franchise cricket, the absence of a quote from one of the greatest IPL captains in a banal media statement issued by Mumbai Indians was striking. Though the global head of coaching Mahela Jayawardene did thank Rohit for his contribution.

Rohit Sharma

Only 48 hours ago, Rohit had spoken about the motivation to take one more shot at ultimate global prize on his Instagram page.

For someone who poured his heart out for his fans, the Indian skipper could have well spelt out his IPL future plans.

The last three IPL seasons haven't gone MI's way as Hardik wasn't fully fit in 2021, Jasprit Bumrah dealt with a back injury and also a big investment in Jofra Archer never really paid off.

All these things did affect MI's performance and also Rohit's stats as MI skipper.

But unless Rohit spells it out explicitly, it would be very difficult to gauge what kind of communication franchise has had with one of its in-house legends.

Those tracking developments at MI wondered why Rohit wasn't given a chance to step down himself.

Hardik taking on mantle of captaincy is likely to free up Rohit, the batter, who would now just be the 'Hit Man' and if he retains the motivation, who knows one might see him playing another season, albeit in a different jersey. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Didn't know..,' Rohit reveals post-World Cup struggle
'Didn't know..,' Rohit reveals post-World Cup struggle
'Waiting for this from the World Cup!'
'Waiting for this from the World Cup!'
'Dhoni made Indian cricket number one'
'Dhoni made Indian cricket number one'
SC refuses to stay survey of Mathura's Shahi Idgah
SC refuses to stay survey of Mathura's Shahi Idgah
HC collegiums yet to recommend 201 judges' posts: Govt
HC collegiums yet to recommend 201 judges' posts: Govt
After Rs 351-cr cash find, IT dept ends 10-day raids
After Rs 351-cr cash find, IT dept ends 10-day raids
U19 Asia Cup: Bangladesh stun India; UAE shock Pak
U19 Asia Cup: Bangladesh stun India; UAE shock Pak

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

IPL: Pandya replaces Rohit as Mumbai Indians captain

IPL: Pandya replaces Rohit as Mumbai Indians captain

Rohit Celebrates 'Best Partnership'

Rohit Celebrates 'Best Partnership'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances