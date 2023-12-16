'I will pray for the downfall of Mumbai Indians'

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

After five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians replaced Rohit Sharma as MI captain, appointing Hardik Pandya to lead the team in IPL 2024, pundits and fans shared their reactions to the stunning replacement.

Rohit had been at the helm of Mumbai Indians since 2013, guiding them to five IPL titles and securing their position as the first franchise to achieve this milestone. Last season, Chennai Super Kings equalled this record.

The conclusion of Rohit's captaincy era marks a significant transition, with Hardik Pandya stepping into the leadership role after being acquired from the Gujarat Titans via a trade deal. Pandya led the Ahmedabad-based franchise in the past two seasons, reaching the final both times.

Take a look at some reactions to the MI move: