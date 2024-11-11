'What has Ponting got to do with Indian cricket?': Gambhir

'Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are still passionate about the game and want to achieve more.'

IMAGE: Head coach Gautam Gambhir believes seniors Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will bounce back in Australia. Photograph: BCCI

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir put up a stout defence of under-pressure skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli, saying they are still 'hungry for success' and will bounce back in Australia.



Gambhir also dismissed theories that he is under pressure after India's 0-3 whitewash at home against New Zealand.



"There are incredible people in the dressing room who have done a great job," Gambhir said during the pre-departure press conference in Mumbai on Monday.



"I am not feeling the heat. It's an honour and privilege to coach the Indian team."



He also slammed Australian great Ricky Ponting, who had recently stated that Kohli's form is a 'concern' going into the Australia Test series.



"What has Ponting got to do with Indian cricket? Look, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are still passionate about the game and want to achieve more. They are hungry for success and have done exceptionally well for the country over the years," Gambhir retorted.



The first Test starts in Perth on November 22.

When asked if he feels pressure like Duncan Fletcher's time when team was in transition, he replied: "I am not thinking about transition but the five Test matches. Transition or no transition, if that has to happen, will happen but I see some incredibly tough characters in that dressing room who are hungry to do well."



The coach informed that Jasprit Bumrah, as the designated vice-captain, will lead India if in the series-opening Perth Test if Rohit is unavailable for personal reasons.