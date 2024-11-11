Has Australia Found New Test Opener?

IMAGE: Nathan McSweeney, 25, earned his place in the 13-member squad following consistent performances for South Australia and Australia A. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Nathan McSweeney/Instagram

Nathan McSweeney is set to partner Usman Khawaja as Australia's opening batters in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India.

With Australia facing an opening conundrum ahead of this highly anticipated series, the inclusion of the South Australian batter marks a decisive move by the selectors.

McSweeney earned his place in the 13-member squad following consistent performances for South Australia and Australia A, as well as a strong domestic season that showcased his adaptability at the top order.

The 25 year old expressed both excitement and readiness for the challenge, emphasising the preparation he has put in to face the new ball.

McSweeney, who typically bats at three or four, expressed excitement over the opening role, revealing lighthearted support from team-mate Travis Head.

'I just got a text from Travis Head saying, "I can give you my bat-pad pads" -- so I'll be straight under there, I would have thought,' McSweeney told Fox Cricket.

McSweeney added that he feels well prepared, noting, 'It is one position earlier than I normally do; my prep is the exact same, I train with the new ball. I am just really looking forward to the experience and the opportunity.'

The young batter also shared his readiness to take on the first ball, a task Khawaja reportedly prefers to avoid. 'I have heard that Uzzie is not the biggest fan of (facing the first ball),' McSweeney said.

Reflecting on his experience during the recent Australia A series against India A, he added, 'I faced the first ball in both innings out here at the MCG, so I am comfortable with that.'

McSweeney credited former Queensland team-mate and current Aussie stalwart Marnus Labuschagne as a mentor and valuable resource.

'Growing up in Queensland, the style of play at the Gabba has dictated the way I play, and probably the way he (Labuschagne) plays as well,' McSweeney explained.

'He is a deep thinker... I like to think that I have my own way of playing, but using Marnus as a resource has been very helpful.'

'Nathan has displayed the attributes we believe will equip him well for Test cricket along with a strong recent record in domestic cricket,' Australia's Chairman of the Selectors George Bailey said.

'His performances for South Australia and Australia A weighed in his favour and support our view he is ready for the opportunity at Test level,' Bailey noted as quoted by the ICC.

McSweeney was the top-scorer during the unofficial Test series between Australia A and India A, with 166 runs across four innings at an average of 55.33. He is also enjoying a strong Sheffield Shield season, ranking as the fifth highest run-getter with 291 runs in four innings at an average of 97.00, including a century and two fifties.

Overall, in 34 first-class matches, McSweeney has accumulated 2,252 runs at an average of 38.16, with six centuries and 12 fifties. He can also provide valuable spin, with 18 wickets to his name and best figures of 4/89.

His limited overs record is solid too, with notable contributions across List A and T20 formats, including leading Brisbane Heat to the Big Bash League title in 2023/24.

McSweeney, who represented Australia in the 2018 ICC U19 World Cup, is excited to bring his experience and confidence to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.