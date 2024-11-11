News
Home  » Cricket » 'Rahul or Easwaran will open if Rohit not available': Gambhir

'Rahul or Easwaran will open if Rohit not available': Gambhir

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 11, 2024 09:43 IST
K L Rahul

IMAGE: K L Rahul hasn't been in good form recently but could still open in the first Test against Australia in Perth. Photograph: BCCI

K L Rahul or Abhimanyu Easwaran will open the batting for India if captain Rohit Sharma is not available for the first Test against Australia in Perth, starting on November 22, said India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Monday.

"K L Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran are options for opening if Rohit Sharma is not available for the first Test against Australia. We will take a call," Gambhir said in Mumbai ahead of India's departure to Australia.

He threw his weight behind the struggling Rahul, who failed in both innings (4 and 10) of India A's practice match against Australia A in Melbourne. He had also managed to score just 12 runs in two innings against New Zealand in the Bengaluru Test recently.

 

"How many countries has players like KL, who can open and can bat at 6 and can also keep."

"If Rohit is not available, then Jasprit Bumrah will lead in Perth Test."

"I am not feeling the heat, it's absolute honour and privilege to coach India: Gambhir on team's recent tough run."

"Criticism we are facing, we are taking it with both hands. We need to move forward, Australia is new series"

Can Bumrah handle captaincy and pace attack?
ICC cancels Champions Trophy schedule launch
Won't suffer without India: Miandad calls for boycott
Ananya's 21-Year-Old Rohit Bal Connection
Army Chief Meets Param Vir Chakra Hero
Jharkhand Polls, Phase I At A Glance
Trump dials Putin, asks him not to escalate Ukraine war

