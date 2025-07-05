HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What did PM Modi say about West Indies cricketers?

What did PM Modi say about West Indies cricketers?

July 05, 2025 00:47 IST

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the parliamentarians of Trinidad & Tobago on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the joint assembly of Trinidad and Tobago's parliament on Friday, highlighted the love and admiration Indian fans have for the West Indies cricket team, except when they compete against India.

"I must say, Indians are among the most passionate fans of the West Indies cricket team. We cheer for them with all our heart, except when they are playing against India," he said.

Over the last 18 years, many legendary West Indies players, including Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Kieron Pollard, have enthralled the Indian Premier League (IPL) fans with their aggressive and flamboyant style of play.

Gayle, Pollard and Russell are among the most admired West Indians in India.

The recently concluded IPL 2025 featured Caribbean players like Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Narine, and Russell.

The Prime Minister also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora who gathered at Piarco International Airport to welcome him.

While sharing the video on X, PM Modi wrote, "May the friendship between India-Trinidad & Tobago flourish in the times to come! Highlights from a special welcome in Port of Spain."

The Prime's Minister's visit to Trinidad and Tobago is part of a broader five-nation tour taking place from July 2 to July 9.

 

His stop in Trinidad and Tobago, which is the second leg of his tour, is expected to boost bilateral relations, with a focus on areas such as digital finance, renewable energy, health, and information technology.

