What Did KP And Amit Shah Discuss?

IMAGE: Kevin Pietersen meets Amit Shah on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kevin Pietersen/Twitter

What Kevin Pietersen and Amit Shah chatted about on Thursday must remain in the realm of speculation... or until the garrulous KP spills the beans on his conversation with the famously tight-lipped politician.

Pietersen, who is on the panel of commentators for the Indian Premier League, met Shah at the home minister's residence in Delhi for what looked like a casual chat.

'Thank you for the most wonderful welcoming this morning, Mr @AmitShah. Fascinating conversation. Kind, caring and inspirational man! Thank you!', Pietersen posted along with pictures with Shah.

Jay Shah, Amit Shah's only child, is the all-powerful secretary of the BCCI.

Hopefully, we will soon find out what Gujarati delicacies Sonalben Shah, Jay's mummy, who is said to be a remarkable host, treated KP to -- Fafda? Dhokla? Jalebi?