News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'One day Test match anyone?'

'One day Test match anyone?'

March 01, 2023 18:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former Australian cricketers slam Indore pitch.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed by spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, who finished with a five-wicket haul in only his 2nd Test match on Day 1 of the 3rd Test in Indore on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma was dismissed by spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, who finished with a five-wicket haul in only his 2nd Test match on Day 1 of the 3rd Test in Indore on Wednesday. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The pitch India rolled out for the third Test against Australia drew widespread criticism after 14 wickets, including their 10, tumbled on the opening day of the contest on Wednesday.

Milking 'home advantage' is commonplace in international cricket and India have never shied away from preparing pitches that would suit their spinners.

 

The first two matches of the four-Test series were played on turning tracks and India wrapped up victory inside three days both in Nagpur and Delhi to make sure they will retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

 

But India got a taste of their own medicine on Wednesday when they were bundled out for 109 on a minefield of a pitch, where the ball spun sharply from the morning session and often kept low.

India's star-studded line-up lasted 33.2 overs with only Virat Kohli, their top-scorer with 22, facing more than 50 deliveries.

For Australia, left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann (5-16), who was introduced into the attack as early as in the sixth over, claimed his first five-wicket haul in just his second Test.

"It was mayhem," former Australia Test batsman Mark Waugh said on Fox Sports.

"The pitch was not up to Test standard, I think that's a fair thing to say.

"Balls going through the top (layer) in the first 20 minutes of a Test match, that's not good enough."

His former teammate Matthew Hayden said the pitch was overly bias towards the spinner.

"It shouldn't be a spin bowler's paradise necessarily, it shouldn't be keeping low and turning a mile on day one," he said.

"You're allowed to have a four or five day Test match! Otherwise just call it as it is, we'll just play three-dayers."

Australian opener Usman Khawaja would only call the pitch "spin-friendly" and does not expect it to get any better. 

IMAGE: Australian opener Usman Khawaja would only call the pitch "spin-friendly" and does not expect it to get any better. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg quipped on Twitter: "One day Test match anyone?"

The match was moved to Indore only last month following concerns about the newly-laid outfield in the original venue in Dharamsala.

Australia finished the day on 156-4, riding on Usman Khawaja's fluent 60.

Khawaja would only call the pitch "spin-friendly" and does not expect it to get any better.

"It was spinning in the morning, spinning this afternoon, I think it's a pretty spin-friendly wicket out there," the opener told the broadcasters.

"I guess we'll know tomorrow. It's always hard to tell (on) day one. If I'm gonna be honest, it felt pretty tough out there the whole time I was out there.

"I don't expect it to get any better, if I can put it that way."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: What a comeback Australia!
PIX: What a comeback Australia!
ICC Rankings: Meet the new No 1 Test bowler
ICC Rankings: Meet the new No 1 Test bowler
Was Gavaskar too 'harsh' on Gill?
Was Gavaskar too 'harsh' on Gill?
G20 FMs' meet will discuss Ukraine war, says India
G20 FMs' meet will discuss Ukraine war, says India
Women's Premier League: Harman to lead Mumbai Indians
Women's Premier League: Harman to lead Mumbai Indians
Investors richer by Rs 3.20 lakh cr
Investors richer by Rs 3.20 lakh cr
SC to review Chhawla convicts' acquittal on Thursday
SC to review Chhawla convicts' acquittal on Thursday

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Indore Test: Australia in control on Day 1

Indore Test: Australia in control on Day 1

Spinners, Khawaja take honours on Day 1 at Indore

Spinners, Khawaja take honours on Day 1 at Indore

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances