Rediff.com  » Cricket » Heroic Umesh Brings India Back Into Test

Heroic Umesh Brings India Back Into Test

By Rediff Cricket
March 02, 2023 12:56 IST
A week after he lost his father, Umesh Yadav brought India back into the reckoning in the third Test in Indore after he picked three Australian wickets in the morning session.

Umesh, along with Ravichandran Ashwin, bagged three wickets each to bowl Australia out for 197 runs in the first innings. The visitors have an 88-run lead.

Resuming the day at 156/4, Peter Handscomb and Cameron Green batted sensibly in the first hour of the second morning before Ashwin dismissed Handscomb for 19, breaking the 40-run partnership.

Umesh then came to the party when he had Green leg before for 21 before he struck again in his next over to claim his 100th Test wicket on Indian soil. He cleaned up Mitchell Starc for 1, leaving Australia tottering at 192/7.

Umesh then rattled Todd Murphy's stumps, dismissing him for a duck before Ashwin got his third to have Australia all out.

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav celebrates dismissing Cameron Green. Photographs: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Umesh celebrates taking out Mitchell Starc, his 100th Test victim on Indian soil.

 

IMAGE: Todd Murphy is cleaned up by Umesh.
 

Umesh's father Tilak Yadav passed away in Nagpur on February 22 aged 74. A native of Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh, the senior Yadav moved to Vidarbha to work in the Valni Coal Mine.

Rediff Cricket
