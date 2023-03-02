Indore's Lyon King!

IMAGE: Nathan Lyon walks off with the ball after finishing with 8 for 64 on Day 2 of the 3rd Test in Indore on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

On a track offering plenty of assistance to spinners, Australians Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon took complete advantage and had India on the mat on Day 1 of the 3rd Test in Indore, dismissing them for a paltry 109 in the first innings.

Usman Khawaja gave Australia some impetus in their innings but not before paceman Umesh Yadav and the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja brought India back into the match on Day 2. Australia was dismissed in the morning session for 197, with a marginal 88 run lead.

But with the pitch a spinner's paradise, offie Nathan Lyon stood up and rallied his team back into contention.

Lyon picked his 23rd five-wicket haul in Test cricket, finishing with figures of 8 for 64 as Australia bundled India out for 163, needing 76 for victory at close of play on Day 2.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill walks off after being bowled by Lyon. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Lyon rattled India early in their second innings dismissing both openers. He first had Shubman Gill for 5.

Gill was beaten by flight while going for an ugly hoick to only end up getting castled.

IMAGE: Lyon celebrates having Rohit Sharma leg before. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

He then had Rohit Sharma trapped in front of the wicket.

IMAGE: Lyon and his team-mates are ecstatic after sending back Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Lyon then took out the dangerous Ravindra Jadeja (7), before castling K S Bharat for 3.

IMAGE: K S Bharat bowled by Lyon. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Cheteshwar Pujara batted resolutely but fell after making 59 runs. The veteran batter's departure, with Steve Smith taking a blinder of a catch at leg slip off Lyon, ended India's resistance.

IMAGE: Lyon celebrates dismissing Umesh Yadav, his 8th wicket of the innings. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Umesh Yadav lasted just two balls, caught by Cameron Green in the deep for a duck as India's batting went down without a whimper.