What are Sachin, Yuvraj up to?

March 03, 2021 07:46 IST

Photograph: Yuvraj Singh/Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh arrived in Raipur on Tuesday, March 2, to participate in the Road Safety World Series.

'And we have arrived in Raipur!! @sachintendulkar #roadsafety series! par apni safety bhi zaroori hai bhai wear a mask,' Yuvi captioned the picture of the buddies in PPEs.

Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara and Muttiah Muralitharan are all set to return to the cricket field as the Road Safety World Series T20 2021 is scheduled to be played in Raipur from March 5 to 21.

The Road Safety World Series T20 League aims to create awareness towards road safety in the country and change people's mindset towards their behaviour on the roads.

Six teams will be part of this competition: India Legends, South Africa Legends, England Legends, Bangladesh Legends, Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends.

Australia Legends team pulled out of the competition due to travel restrictions in the country.