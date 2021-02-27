Jayasuriya, Yusuf to join Tendulkar, Sehwag in Road Safety World Series

Source:

Edited By:

February 27, 2021 16:10 IST

IMAGE: Former Sri Lankan swashbuckling opener Sanath Jayasuriya, who is remembered for the vital role he played in the team's 1996 ODI World Cup triumph, will be playing for the Sri Lanka Legends. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former India cricketers Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha and R Vinay Kumar, all of whom recently announced their retirements, will feature in the India Legends team in the Road Safety World Series starting in Raipur on March 5.

Former Sri Lankan swashbuckling opener Sanath Jayasuriya, who is remembered for the vital role he played in the team's 1996 ODI World Cup triumph, will be playing for the Sri Lanka Legends.



"Sri Lanka Legends have also included Sanath Jayasuriya, Russel Arnold and Upul Tharanga in their team led by Tilakratne Dilshan," a media release issued here said on Saturday.



India Legends will play their first match against Bangladesh Legends on March 5 and Sri Lanka Legends start their campaign against West Indies Legends on March 6.



All the matches will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.



This T20 League aims to influence and change people's mindset towards their behaviour on the roads and create awareness towards road safety in the country.



The first edition of the series had to be called off after four games in March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Squads:



India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, S Badrinath, R Vinay Kumar.



Sri Lanka Legends: Thilakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Farveez Maharoof, Rangana Herath, Thilan Thushara, Ajantha Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Kulasekara, Russel Arnold, Dulanjana Wijesinghe, Malinda Warnapura.



West Indies Legends: Brian Lara, Tino Best, Ridley Jacobs, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Dwayne Smith, Ryan Austin, William Perkins, Mahendra Nagamootoo.



South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes Morné van Wyk, Garnett Kruger, Roger Telemachus, Justin Kemp, Alviro Petersen, Nantie Hayward, Andrew Puttick, Loots Bosman, Zander de Bruyn, Thandi Tshabalala, Monde Zondeki, Makhaya Ntini, Lloyd Norris-Jones.