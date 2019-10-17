VIDEO: Sachin Tendulkar has a message for you

Last updated on: October 17, 2019 19:30 IST

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

Sachin Tendulkar was spotted at the launch of Road Safety World Series league, where he will lead the India team which will also feature Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan RP Singh and Ajit Agarkar.

"I will practice and all these cricketers are geared up. We shot a film yesterday, so everyone is charged up and it is a good feeling to be back on the field again after a long time but as I said earlier also, whenever you walk on the field the feeling is different," Tendulkar, brand ambassador of the league, said.

The League will be played from February next year, to promote road safety.

"Something that we will look to relive our rivalries on the field and as you must have picked, we are good friends off the field – we might be pushing each other on field and competing really hard but off the field we are good friends and that is what matters," added Tendulkar, the highest run-getter in Tests and ODIs.

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com