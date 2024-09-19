What Are Kohli, Gambhir Grinning About?

'Here we are putting an end to all the masala and spice.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Head Coach Gautam Gambhir at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Thursday, September 19, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's bonding seems to be growing stronger.



The two played together for India for a few years and were also part of the Indian team, which won the 2011 ODI World Cup.



But their relationship soured after an ugly clash during IPL 2013 when they nearly came to blows.

They had another altercation during IPL 2023 when RCB opener Kohli and Gambhir, the LSG mentor, were seen having a heated argument after the match.



But the Delhi boys buried the hatchet during the IPL earlier this year when they hugged each other before exchanging handshakes after the IPL match between RCB and KKR at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.



With Gambhir taking over as India head coach, things seemed to have improved further between the duo.



'Here we are putting an end to all the masala and spice,' said Kohli as he interviewed head coach Gambhir for bcci.tv ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai.



'That is a good start to the conversation,' the southpaw said in response.



'We have come a long way. From playing together for a long time, being part of the same dressing to having ups and downs,' said Kohli before Gambhir added that everything that happened between them was in 'good spirit'.



Gambhir and Kohli enjoyed each other's company during the first day's play at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Thursday as they both were seen laughing out loud.

Even though Kohli failed in his comeback game, he looked in good spirits in the dressing room, while the normally sombre Gambhir was also in a jovial mood.