What Are Hardik, Shreyas Discussing?

IMAGE: What's MI Captain Hardik Pandya telling PBKS Captain Shreyas Iyer? Photograph: IPL/X

The spotlight was firmly on the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai as captains from all ten IPL franchises gathered for the official pre-season meet ahead of IPL 2025 on Thursday.

The much-anticipated event witnessed a mix of serious strategy discussions, light-hearted banter and surprise reunions of seasoned leaders to first-time skippers.

With the tournament just days away, this behind-the-scenes glimpse showcased the calm before the storm -- with smiles, coffee, and game faces all in place.

CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad shares a word of wisdom with RCB's new skipper, Rajat Patidar.

Axar Patel, DC's new leader, looks anxious as the captaincy sinks in.

GT Captain Shubman Gill and SRH Skipper Pat Cummins share a warm exchange ahead of IPL 2025.

LSG Skipper Rishabh Pant is all smiles as he reunites with fellow 'keeper and RR Captain Sanju Samson.

Cummins and Pant catch up over coffee as KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane listens in.

Pandya has a chat with Gill... Pandya captained GT in its first two seasons before Gill took over after Hardik joined Mumbai Indians.

Patidar walks in at BCCI HQ. And look who's walking in just behind the RCB skip!