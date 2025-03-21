HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What Are Hardik, Shreyas Discussing?

Last updated on: March 21, 2025 06:21 IST

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: What's MI Captain Hardik Pandya telling PBKS Captain Shreyas Iyer? Photograph: IPL/X
 

The spotlight was firmly on the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai as captains from all ten IPL franchises gathered for the official pre-season meet ahead of IPL 2025 on Thursday.

The much-anticipated event witnessed a mix of serious strategy discussions, light-hearted banter and surprise reunions of seasoned leaders to first-time skippers.

With the tournament just days away, this behind-the-scenes glimpse showcased the calm before the storm -- with smiles, coffee, and game faces all in place.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad shares a word of wisdom with RCB's new skipper, Rajat Patidar.

Axar Patel

Axar Patel, DC's new leader, looks anxious as the captaincy sinks in.

Shubman Gill

GT Captain Shubman Gill and SRH Skipper Pat Cummins share a warm exchange ahead of IPL 2025.

Rishabh Pant

LSG Skipper Rishabh Pant is all smiles as he reunites with fellow 'keeper and RR Captain Sanju Samson.

Pat Cummins

Cummins and Pant catch up over coffee as KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane listens in.

Hardik Pandya

Pandya has a chat with Gill... Pandya captained GT in its first two seasons before Gill took over after Hardik joined Mumbai Indians.

Rajat Patidar

Patidar walks in at BCCI HQ. And look who's walking in just behind the RCB skip!

