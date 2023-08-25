News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What Are Chahal, Dhanashree Up To?

What Are Chahal, Dhanashree Up To?

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 25, 2023 11:12 IST
Photographs: Kind courtesy Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

Yuzvendra Chahal and wife Dhanashree Verma enjoyed a candlelight dinner; Chahal captioning the Instagram post with just a red heart.

 

The couple seems determined not to let Yuzi's surprising omission from the Asia Cup team get in the way of their happiness.

On Thursday, Yuzi, who once represented India at chess before he switched to a different kind of guile on a cricket field, sent Praggnanandhaa a message from the heart after the prodigy lost the World Chess Championship to Magnus Carlson.

'Hold your head high Praggnanandhaa. The whole nation is proud of you,' Yuzi tweeted, echoing what 1.4 billion Indians feel about the li'l master from Chennai.

REDIFF CRICKET
