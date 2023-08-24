News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Virat Kohli Dominates Yo-Yo Test

Virat Kohli Dominates Yo-Yo Test

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 24, 2023 13:26 IST
Team India arrived in Bengaluru for a training camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) where the players will train together before flying to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup.

The men in blue will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Pallekele. Ahead of the much-awaited clash, ace batter Virat Kohli proved his peak fitness levels by passing the ‘Yo-Yo Test’ with flying colours on Thursday.

Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Achieving a staggering trial time score of 17.2 on the Yo-Yo test, the star batter instantly garnered attention

 

Kohli, unabashed in his joy, shared his feat on his Instagram story with a caption, "The happiness of finishing the yo-yo test between the dreaded cones. 17.2 done."

He has proven time and again why he is considered a fitness icon in the world of cricket. His insistence on the incorporation of the yo-yo test for every cricketer undoubtedly consolidated the team's performance, particularly in the longest format of the game.

