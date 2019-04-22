What are Big B and Spidey doing at the IPL?

April 22, 2019 14:34 IST

A carnival-like vibe is prominent at IPL games.

It's not just the action on the pitch that generates excitement, but what happens in the stands at the stroke of a four, six and fall of a wicket.

The cheerleaders have hogged the limelight for years, but if you were there at any of the venues for IPL-12, you would have noticed that the spectators are giving the girls tough competition.

When you enter the arena and hear thousands of fans cheering for you and chanting your name, magical things happen.

Glimpses of the action off the field during IPL-12.

IMAGE: Is that Amitabh Bachchan? Photographs: BCCI

IMAGE: Spiderman was also spotted at some IPL games.

IMAGE: Kings XI fans add to the festivities.

IMAGE: Rajasthan fans bring in the royalty.

IMAGE: RCB fans still turn out in large number with flags, banners... despite their team doing so poorly.

IMAGE: This baby makes his stadium debut.

IMAGE: CSK fans paint the town yellow.

IMAGE: Fans of all ages have loads of fun.