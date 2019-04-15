PIX: Gloom for SRK at Eden as KKR lose again

Last updated on: April 15, 2019 09:06 IST

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan at Eden Garden. Photographs: BCCI

Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders's owner Shah Rukh Khan was seen cheering passionately for his team at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata on Sunday.

However, it was Chennai Super Kings, who emerged triumphant in the IPL match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, as they sealed an emphatic five-wicket victory.

After the disappointing loss, KKR co-owner painted a gloomy picture.

Legendary singer Usha Uthup, left, who is also a big KKR fan, was giving SRK company in the KKR box.

KKR, who suffered a hat-trick of defeats for the first time since 2014, slipped to third place in the standings, with four wins from eight games.

KKR next face Royal Challengers Bangalore at home on April 19.