Shami's Touching Reunion with Daughter

Mohammed Shami, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, shared a heartwarming video of his reunion with daughter Aaira on Tuesday.
After a long period of separation, Shami and Aaira spent quality time together.
The video captures their joy as father and daughter shop and bond in a mall.
'Time stood still when I saw her again after a long time. Love you more than words can say, Bebo' expresses Shami's deep love for his daughter.
While Shami and wife Hasin Jahan live separately, Aaira stays with her mother.