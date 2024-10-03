News
Shami's Touching Reunion with Daughter

Shami's Touching Reunion with Daughter

REDIFF CRICKET
October 03, 2024
Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami and daughter Aaira spent quality time together. Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Mohammed Shami/Instagram
 

Mohammed Shami, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, shared a heartwarming video of his reunion with daughter Aaira on Tuesday.

After a long period of separation, Shami and Aaira spent quality time together.

The video captures their joy as father and daughter shop and bond in a mall.

 

'Time stood still when I saw her again after a long time. Love you more than words can say, Bebo' expresses Shami's deep love for his daughter.

While Shami and wife Hasin Jahan live separately, Aaira stays with her mother.

