Rediff.com  » Cricket » De Villiers congratulates Kohli on special '100'

De Villiers congratulates Kohli on special '100'

Source: PTI
August 28, 2022 15:11 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli is set to become the first Indian to complete a century of international matches in all three formats. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

In a special message, South African batting great AB de Villiers congratulated Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th T20I, which will also make him the first Indian to complete a century of international matches in all three formats.

 

Kohli has represented India in 102 Tests and 262 ODIs so far, and the team's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday will be his 100th T20 International.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate my very good friend Virat Kohli on becoming the first Indian cricket player to play 100 matches across all three formats," de Viliers told Star Sports.

"What an amazing achievement, Virat. We're all very proud of you and all the very best in your 100th T20 international game. We will be watching you."

The 33-year-old Indian has been going through a lean patch for the last few years and is coming back after a month-long break from the game.

De Villiers and Kohli have shared the dressing room during the former's IPL stint at Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Source: PTI
'One has to be on top of his game against Virat'
'It's been difficult for many players not just Virat'
'Virat isn't affected by people's views'
Supertech twin towers razed to ground
Will India play both Pant and Karthik vs Pakistan?.
Is felicitating Bilkis rapists Hindu culture: Sena
386 infra projects see cost overruns of Rs 4.7 lakh cr
