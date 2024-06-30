News
Virat Kohli celebrates with heartwarming video call

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 30, 2024 12:10 IST
Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC/X

Team India was euphoric on Saturday as they clinched the ICC T20 World Cup trophy, ending a remarkable 17-year wait.

 

The victory at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, was an emotional one for the entire team, especially veteran batter Virat Kohli.

An emotional Kohli was seen warmly congratulating his teammates after the hard-fought win. But the night held another surprise for fans. Before making an official announcement, Kohli surprised everyone with a heartwarming video call to his wife, Anushka Sharma, and their children, Vamika and Akaay.

The former skipper's joy was contagious as he made silly faces and blew kisses at his phone.

The ICC captured this heartwarming moment with a caption, ‘Some conversations are extra special.’

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

