Rediff.com  » Cricket » What A Champion, Ravindra Jadeja!

What A Champion, Ravindra Jadeja!

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 30, 2023 12:40 IST
MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni hoists Ravindra Jadeja after he scored the winning runs to bring Chennai Super Kings its fifth IPL title. Photographs: BCCI

Moments after Ravindra Jadeja scored the boundary that won Chennai Super Kings its fifth IPL title, Virat Kohli, who is in London preparing for the World Test Championship final, sent Jadeja a message on Instagram, with a special mention of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

'What a champion @ravindra,jadeja. Well done csk and special mention to @mahi7781', Virat exclaimed.

Virat Kohli

'Congratulations @ChennaiIPL. You are a great franchise. And I say so after speaking to the players who always seem to think they are given a fair deal, even through last year's campaign. A 5th title is huge', Harsha Bhogle tweeted.

Other reactions...

CSK

 

CS

 

CSK

 

CSK

 

CSK

 
REDIFF CRICKET
