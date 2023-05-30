IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni hoists Ravindra Jadeja after he scored the winning runs to bring Chennai Super Kings its fifth IPL title. Photographs: BCCI

Moments after Ravindra Jadeja scored the boundary that won Chennai Super Kings its fifth IPL title, Virat Kohli, who is in London preparing for the World Test Championship final, sent Jadeja a message on Instagram, with a special mention of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

'What a champion @ravindra,jadeja. Well done csk and special mention to @mahi7781', Virat exclaimed.

'Congratulations @ChennaiIPL. You are a great franchise. And I say so after speaking to the players who always seem to think they are given a fair deal, even through last year's campaign. A 5th title is huge', Harsha Bhogle tweeted.

