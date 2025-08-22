'We've to honour...' RCB break silence on stampede

'These fans have waited 18 years, so we wanted to do it for them, and for some of them to have lost their lives just feels incredibly sad. We look forward to being able to recognise those people and their families.'

IMAGE: The stampede occurred as fans gathered in huge numbers to witness RCB's victory parade . Photograph: ANI Photo

A night of jubilation turned into a nightmare in Bengaluru on June 4, a day after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title, as a deadly stampede near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives and left several injured.

The incident sparked political uproar, magisterial and department enquiries, and legal action against multiple parties.

Now, over three months after the tragic incident, the franchise has broken its silence on the matter.

In an interview with Cricbuzz, RCB's director of cricket Mo Bobat admitted that the painful memories of the unforeseen incident will remain deeply ingrained in the franchise's consciousness.

"These fans have waited 18

years, so we wanted to do it for them, and for some of them to have lost their lives just feels incredibly sad. We look forward to being able to recognise those people and their families."

"Their stories become a part of our history now. Every sports team has a history, and it has a heritage. What they've experienced becomes a part of our heritage and history, and we have to honour them," he said.

Bobat also praised RCB fans for their patience during the team's 18-year title drought and highlighted their crucial role in the side's journey.

"Cricket and the IPL is so much about passion and enjoyment, and one of our biggest motivators is our fans. We talked during the competition that we want to win it for our fans. They've been the patient ones. Some of us are new," he added.

Days after the incident, the Karnataka government blamed the franchise for the stampede, claiming that the RCB management, event management partner DNA Networks Private Limited, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association unilaterally decided to hold the victory celebration without prior consultation with the police.

It further alleged that mandatory sanctions were not obtained to conduct the parade.

Notably, the franchise announced financial aid Rs 10 lakh (Rs 1 million) for the families of each of the eleven fans who died in the stampede. An initiative called 'RCB Cares' was also launched to provide medical assistance to the to the injured.