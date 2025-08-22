Dream11 Hit by Online Gaming Ban, India Jersey in Limbo

Photograph: BCCI

Sponsoring Team India's jersey promises nationwide fame, but the spotlight is far from safe.

With the Asia Cup starting September 9 in the UAE, the team could play without a sponsor logo after the government passed the Online Gaming Bill, banning all forms of online fantasy sports and gambling, including Dream11.

Dream11 has been India's lead sponsor since July 2023, holding rights under a three-year contract. The BCCI has yet to announce the future of its association, but Board Secretary Devajit Saikia made it clear that the board will comply with government regulations.

'If it's not permissible, we'll not do anything. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country that is framed by the central government,' Saikia told AFP.

Dream11 also confirmed that 'cash games and contests have been discontinued' following the bill.

Valued at $8 billion, the platform dominates India's $3.8 billion gaming industry and now faces a significant hit, as the law criminalises promotion and financing of online money games, with offenders facing up to five years in prison.

Dream11 is far from the only brand to have suffered despite BCCI's spotlight.

Sahara dazzled in 2001 but collapsed under SEBI scrutiny a decade later.

Star India rode high from 2014 to 2017 before antitrust probes and financial pressures eroded its dominance.

Oppo quit amid India-China tensions.

Byju's, once India's top edtech unicorn, ended up bankrupt after taking on massive debt.

The pattern is clear: BCCI sponsorship is a blockbuster gamble. The brand gains unmatched visibility, nationwide recognition, and prestige -- but the limelight often exposes cracks: financial instability, regulatory hurdles, or overreach.