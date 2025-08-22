'Iyer unlucky; Bumrah may not play all Asia Cup games'

'Given the bench strength we have, we can field two separate teams. So it is difficult to accommodate everyone.'

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer's last international appearance in the T20 format came against Australia in December 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Former wicketkeeper Vijay Dahiya feels Shreyas Iyer was unlucky to be left out of India's Asia Cup squad but said some players will always miss out due to the depth of talent in the country.

Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2024, and young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to make it in India's 15-member Asia Cup squad announced by the BCCI recently, a decision that sparked much furore on social media besides being condemned by many former cricketers.

The middle-order batter had a tremendous IPL 2025 season where he scored more than 600 runs at a strike rate of 175 and led Punjab Kings to only their second final of the cash-rich league.

"Once the selection is done, it's pointless commenting on it. Some players are always going to miss out. Given the bench strength we have, we can field two separate teams. So it is difficult to accommodate everyone," Dahiya said.

"Although nothing can be changed now as Shreyas is not even part of the reserves, the way he has performed has made everyone think that he is missing."

Iyer, who has played 51 T20Is for India, has scored 1,104 runs at an average of 30.66 and a strike rate of 136.12. His last appearance in the format came against Australia in December 2023.

The Mumbai batter also has a strong leadership record in the IPL, guiding Delhi Capitals to the playoffs in 2019 and to their maiden final in 2020,

While Iyer was unfortunate to miss the bus, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah made his return to India's white-ball setup for the first time since the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Bumrah, who has only featured in Test cricket since last year's T20 World Cup final, was rested from limited-overs assignments and also missed the ICC Champions Trophy due to injury.

While he welcomed Bumrah's inclusion, Dahiya feels the pacer might not feature in all Asia Cup matches to manage his workload. He played three of the five Tests in India's recent tour of England which ended in a 2-2 draw.

"I feel Bumrah might feature only in those crunch matches," noted Dahiya, who is currently the head coach of Delhi Premier League's Purani Dilli 6 franchise.

Bumrah's new-ball partner Mohammed Siraj also did not find a place in the Asia Cup squad but Dahiya feels the pacer was not included in the squad, possibly to prevent burnout after a gruelling tour of England.

"Siraj's workload also needs to be managed. He played all five Tests in England and the intensity with which he bowled was commendable."

Talking about India's prospects in the Asia Cup, Dahiya said the defending champions will start as clear favourites.

"There is not much threat in the Asia Cup for India, but in the T20 format, the complexion of a game can change very quickly. India will lose only if we have a bad day or someone plays exceptional cricket."

The Asia Cup, to be played in T20 format, will be held in the UAE from September 9.