'India can dominate Asia under fearless Surya'

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav will lead a 15-member Indian squad in the Asia Cup, to be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28 . Photograph: BCCI

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has backed the current T20I team to win the upcoming Asia Cup under Suryakumar Yadav's "fearless captaincy".

The continental tournament will be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28.

India, who won the inaugural edition of the tournament in the T20 format in 2016, are grouped with traditional rivals Pakistan, Oman, and hosts UAE in Group A. Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

He was speaking as part of broadcaster Sony Sports Network's 'RagRagMeinBharat' campaign for the upcoming tournament.

"This campaign beautifully brings alive the heartbeat of Indian cricket. No matter which part of the country you belong to, when India plays, emotions unite us. I could feel that same passion in the film, and it's this connect that makes cricket so powerful."

Suryakumar will lead a 15-member Indian squad in the Asia Cup with Test skipper Shubman Gill being his deputy.

All the matches will be held at two venues -- Dubai and Abu Dhabi.