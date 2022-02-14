News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Washington Sundar ruled out of WI T20Is after suffering hamstring strain

Washington Sundar ruled out of WI T20Is after suffering hamstring strain

Source: PTI
February 14, 2022 22:26 IST
Washington Sundar

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Washington Sundar/Instagram

Off-spinner Washington Sundar was on Monday ruled out of the three-match T20 International series against the West Indies due to a hamstring injury, adding to his never-ending woes.

Washington recently made an impressive comeback in the preceding three-match ODI series against the West Indies, and he was looking to build on his steady all-round show in the one-dayers, starting in Kolkata on Wednesday.

 

"Washington has suffered a hamstring strain and hence didn't practice on the day. It seems there is a possibility that he would miss the entire series with three T20 matches in just five days," a veteran BCCI official said on the condition of anonymity.

The Chennai-based Washington came back to competitive cricket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a long layoff due to a hand injury sustained during the England tour.

He was selected for the South Africa one-dayers but then tested COVID positive and couldn't play in the series.

Jayant Yadav was then added to the squad.

With Axar Patel already out of the squad due to an injury and now Washington also ruled out, the Indian team is left with only Yuzvendra Chahal as its frontline spinner.

Punjab left-arm orthodox spinner Harpreet Brar is a likely replacement as he is travelling with the squad.

Washington will join Axar and KL Rahul at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation. 

Source: PTI
More like this

VOTE! Which Is The BEST IPL Team?

VOTE! Which Is The BEST IPL Team?

Seen Rahul, Bumrah's Mushy V-Day Pix?

Seen Rahul, Bumrah's Mushy V-Day Pix?

