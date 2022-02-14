News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Seen Rahul, Bumrah's Mushy V-Day Pix?

By Rediff Cricket
February 14, 2022 17:29 IST
Jasprit Bumrah

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram
 

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and his presenter wife Sanjana Ganesan took to Instagram to celebrate Valentine's Day.

The photograph shows the couple standing against a beautiful backdrop sporting beautiful smiles.

'Got ourselves a guaranteed 'Yes' to the question 'Will you be my Valentine? for life,' reads the caption of the post Sanjana and Boom Boom both shared.

KL Rahul

K L Rahul was all heart for ladylove Athiya Shetty as the couple celebrated Valentine's Day. Treating fans with a previously unseen photo of the duo, the cricketer wished the actress Valentine's Day on Instagram.

Other cricketer Valentines:

Mayank Agarwal

Suryakumar Yadav

Yuvraj Singh

Yuzvendra Chahal

Rediff Cricket
