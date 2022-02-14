News
Some play till 40: Pathan baffled as Raina goes unsold

Source: ANI
February 14, 2022 18:16 IST
Suresh Raina

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/IPL

Former India batter Irfan Pathan expressed disappointment after Suresh Raina was not picked by any franchise during the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022, mega auction.

Taking to his Twitter, Irfan wrote, 'Still think Raina could have been pushed. We have seen some foreign players who have played IPL till 40. Raina is 35! One bad season.'

 

IPL 2022, mega auction took place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Apart from Raina, Australia batters Steve Smith and Aaron Finch, and New Zealand opener Martin Guptill were among the big names who went unsold at the auction. Indian pacer Ishant Sharma also could not find any buyers.

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, and Shreyas Iyer were among the top picks of the mega auction.

Source: ANI
'Du Plessis adds real strength to RCB's batting'
'Mumbai Indians compromised a lot to get Ishan Kishan'
IPL auction 2022: Top buys on Day 2
