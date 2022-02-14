Why Pant apologised to Avesh Khan after IPL auction...

Photograph: Kind Courtesy IPL/Twitter

Pacer Avesh Khan became the most expensive uncapped player.

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal revealed that their skipper Rishabh Pant wanted to have the pacer in the team.

In multiple of his interviews, Avesh had credited Rishabh Pant and thanked him for backing and giving him enough matches to play.

Delhi Capitals did attempt to buy Avesh Khan at Rs 8.75 crores but lost him to Lucknow Super Giants, the new franchise in the league for Rs 10 crores.

‘I was on the flight at that time and I had expected I would get at least Rs 7 crores. But since I was on the flight and couldn’t watch the auction live, I was feeling a bit nervous thinking which team would pick me and for how much. Upon landing when I got to know that Lucknow bought me for 10 crores, I froze for five seconds. But then things became normal, I was like okay,’ Avesh Khan told Sportskeeda.

‘Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Siraj were pulling my leg throughout the flight journey – they were just speculating how much I would go for, which all teams would be interested in me, and all that. Once we landed, the network on my phone was spotty, but then Venkatesh Iyer broke the news to me. Everyone clapped for me on the flight, that was a very special moment. As soon as my network became available, I continuously started receiving calls, WhatsApp messages’, he added.

This move brings down the curtains on his eventful journey with the Delhi Capitals, led by Rishabh Pant. He also revealed what Pant had to say after the news was broken.

‘I would miss them (Ricky Ponting and Co.) a lot because I had an emotional connect with the Delhi Capitals. After our flight landed in Kolkata, I met Rishabh outside and he held his arms wide open for giving me a hug. He told me, ‘Sorry, le nahin paye’(sorry we couldn't buy you). Because, they weren’t left with a huge purse and had players to buy as well. When I watched the auction later, I saw that they did place a final bid for me at Rs 8.75cr, but Lucknow eventually bid the highest. So it was a very emotional moment with Rishabh; we have played Under-19 together, we always sit together after matches, hangout together,’ Avesh elaborated.