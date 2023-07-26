Unstoppable duo: Kohli, Rohit set to rewrite ODI records vs West Indies

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are all smiles. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Indian cricket's current two spearheads Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will look to achieve their personal milestone in the first ODI match against West Indies.

Virat is just 102 runs away from completing 13,000 runs in the one-day format. He is the fourth-highest run-getter in ODI cricket history following legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara and Ricky Ponting. The Indian run machine has featured in 274 matches and has scored 12898 runs with an average of 57.32. He has bagged 46 hundred and 65 fifties so far.

While Rohit has an eye to come closer to completing his 10,000 runs in limited-over cricket as he has 9,825 runs currently. He will join the elite club by becoming the sixth Indian player to score 10,000 runs in ODIs.

Rohit has an average of 48.63 in the one-day format. He has struck 30 centuries and 48 half-centuries in 243 ODI matches.

India after winning the Test series by 1-0, will now play the three-match ODI series. The first ODI match will take place in Bridgetown on Thursday.