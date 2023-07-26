News
Select Your Team: 1st ODI: India Vs WI

Select Your Team: 1st ODI: India Vs WI

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 26, 2023 13:23 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma in action in the ODI series against New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI
 

Having won the two Test series 1-0, India gets into ODI mode with new fervour as they take on the West Indies in the first ODI game at Barbados on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

For India, this series serves as the perfect platform for the coming World Cup to be played at home in October-November.

The two-Test series was more like a banana peel where a slip-up would come as a big setback for Skipper Rohit Sharma, who can be pleased with his leadership as well as individual batting form with a century and two fifty plus scores over the two games.

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for the first ODI against the West Indies?

Please select your team from the list below and do post your playing XI in the message board below:

REDIFF CRICKET
'Welcome to Barbados...'
Zaheer Khan picks his 'player of the series'
Can Mukesh Fill Bumrah's Shoes?
Indo-Pak World Cup match likely to be rescheduled
Speaker admits no-trust motion, to fix debate time
Why Is Rajasthan Cong Afraid Of Gudha's Red Diary?
Bandhan Bank disappoints Street; analysts 'positive'
India's Tour of West Indies 2023

