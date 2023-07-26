News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Windies 'Keeper's Parents Want Son To Play For RCB

Windies 'Keeper's Parents Want Son To Play For RCB

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 26, 2023 11:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 

Last week, Virat Kohli was greeted by his latest fan, West Indies wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva's mother Caroline Da Silva.

She was overwhelmed with joy and broke down as she hugged Kohli when she met him at the team bus after he hit his 29th Test ton in the 2nd Test against the West Indies in Port of Spain.

Speaking to RevSportz, Caroline was in awe of Kohli's humility and said: 'He has achieved so much and yet he has the values that every mother seeks in their child. He is a family man and the ideal son.'

IMAGE: Joshua Da Silva scored his maiden Test ton against England in 2021 and although he hasn't lit up the scene in T20s, a lot is expected from the 25 year old. Photographs: Twitter

Joshua's parents also revealed their ambition for their son -- for him to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

'It will be the insane dream moment for us,' said the couple and went on to add, 'We will be in India to witness that moment if it ever comes true.'

'It (the IPL) is hugely popular here and with so many West Indians playing it will be fantastic for Joshua if he gets an opportunity.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Review: Yashasvi, Mukesh big positives for India
Review: Yashasvi, Mukesh big positives for India
India's Test transition begins smoothly in West Indies
India's Test transition begins smoothly in West Indies
Can Mukesh Fill Bumrah's Shoes?
Can Mukesh Fill Bumrah's Shoes?
Malaysian cricketer scripts T20I record
Malaysian cricketer scripts T20I record
Analysts bullish on HDFC Bank's long-term growth
Analysts bullish on HDFC Bank's long-term growth
Super Dancer 3 In Trouble For...
Super Dancer 3 In Trouble For...
Remembering The Heroes Of Kargil
Remembering The Heroes Of Kargil

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

'We're blessed to have him in this land'

'We're blessed to have him in this land'

Zaheer Khan picks his 'player of the series'

Zaheer Khan picks his 'player of the series'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances