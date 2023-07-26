Windies 'Keeper's Parents Want Son To Play For RCB

Last week, Virat Kohli was greeted by his latest fan, West Indies wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva's mother Caroline Da Silva.

She was overwhelmed with joy and broke down as she hugged Kohli when she met him at the team bus after he hit his 29th Test ton in the 2nd Test against the West Indies in Port of Spain.

Speaking to RevSportz, Caroline was in awe of Kohli's humility and said: 'He has achieved so much and yet he has the values that every mother seeks in their child. He is a family man and the ideal son.'

IMAGE: Joshua Da Silva scored his maiden Test ton against England in 2021 and although he hasn't lit up the scene in T20s, a lot is expected from the 25 year old. Photographs: Twitter

Joshua's parents also revealed their ambition for their son -- for him to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

'It will be the insane dream moment for us,' said the couple and went on to add, 'We will be in India to witness that moment if it ever comes true.'

'It (the IPL) is hugely popular here and with so many West Indians playing it will be fantastic for Joshua if he gets an opportunity.'