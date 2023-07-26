News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Welcome to Barbados...' Team India gear up for ODIs

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 26, 2023 12:13 IST
After winning the two Test series 1-0, it's time for India to switch gears and jerseys as they ready to battle it out in the ODIs against the West Indies.

Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and fan-favourite Sanju Samson return to the team for the white-ball part of the series.

 

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill were seen having a laugh during the team photo-shoot on Tuesday, while Chahal jokingly said to the camera: 'Lovely... colourful clothes after two months.'

'Welcome to Barbados,' said Jaydev Unadkat, telling fans to get set for the opening ODI scheduled on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav

 

