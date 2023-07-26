'Welcome to Barbados...' Team India gear up for ODIs

After winning the two Test series 1-0, it's time for India to switch gears and jerseys as they ready to battle it out in the ODIs against the West Indies.

Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and fan-favourite Sanju Samson return to the team for the white-ball part of the series.

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill were seen having a laugh during the team photo-shoot on Tuesday, while Chahal jokingly said to the camera: 'Lovely... colourful clothes after two months.'

'Welcome to Barbados,' said Jaydev Unadkat, telling fans to get set for the opening ODI scheduled on Thursday, July 27, 2023.