Windies, CSK legend Dwayne Bravo 'bids farewell' to cricket

IMAGE: Dwayne Bravo won three IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings in 2011, 2018 and 2021. Photograph: BCCI

West Indies' great Dwayne Bravo announced his retirement from all cricket after his farewell Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season was cut short due to an injury.



Bravo, 40, is the leading wicket-taker in the T20 format with 631 wickets in 582 games. He picked up 86 wickets in 40 Tests, 199 wickets in 164 ODIs and 78 wickets in 91 T20 Internationals.



He had retired from international cricket in 2021 and decided to end his time in the IPL last year before moving to the coaching roles for Chennai Super Kings and Afghanistan.



"Today is the day I say goodbye to the game that has given me everything. From the age of five, I knew this was what I wanted to do--this was the sport I was destined to play. I had no interest in anything else, and I dedicated my entire life to you. In return, you gave me the life I dreamed of for myself and my family. For that, I can't thank you enough," Bravo said on Instagram



The West Indian is the most celebrated player in T20 cricket, having won five titles, including three with the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR).



In his farewell season, the TKR all-rounder ended up sustaining an injury while attempting to complete a catch of St Lucia Kings captain Faf du Plessis in the seventh over.

He left the field immediately and didn't bowl a single over, which eventually turned out to be his final game in the CPL. He stepped up to bat at the number 11 during TKR's failed attempt to chase down 219.



In the IPL, he played for Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions and Chennai Super Kings. Overall, he played 161 IPL games, scoring 1560 runs with five fifties, while picking up 183 wickets.

IMAGE: Dwayne Bravo is the leading wicket-taker in the T20 format with 631 wickets in 582 games. Photograph: Dwayne Bravo/Instagram

He won three IPL titles with CSK in 2011, 2018 and 2021, while winning the Purple Cap for the most wickets with CSK in 2013 and 2015, when he claimed 32 and 26 wickets respectively.

He featured in every season of IPL from 2008 to 2022 except 2017 when he missed out because of injury.



"Twenty-one years as a professional cricketer - it's been an incredible journey, filled with many highs and a few lows. Most importantly, I was able to live my dream because I gave you 100 per cent at every step. As much as I'd love to continue this relationship, it's time to face reality. My mind wants to keep going, but my body can no longer endure the pain, the breakdowns, and the strain.

"I can't put myself in a position where I might let down my teammates, my fans, or the teams I represent. So, with a heavy heart, I officially announce my retirement from the sport. Today, the Champion bids farewell," Bravo added.



Bravo was set to feature in the UAE's ILT20, after being retained by MI Emirates. However, he decided to opt against playing in the tournament and announced his decision to retire.



He thanked his fans for the support and love he received throughout his illustrious career and admitted that he has no regrets over his decision.



"To my fans, I want to say a massive THANK YOU for your unwavering love and support throughout the years. To all my fans across the Caribbean, worldwide, and especially in Trinidad & Tobago - thank you for standing by me, especially in these recent weeks.



Though this ending is bittersweet, I have no regrets about my career or this decision. Now, I look forward to my next chapter. Once again, thank you. See you soon on the other side. With love, Sir Champion."