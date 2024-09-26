Who's The Actress Yuvraj Was Dating?

'I won't name her; she's very successful and experienced.'

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh and Deepika Padukone at the launch of his clothing line YWC in Mumbai, September 2016. Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Yuvraj Singh, a cricketing maestro renowned for his limited overs prowess, remains an enduring icon in Indian cricket history.

The 2007/08 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia was a contentious series marked by umpiring controversies and the infamous 'Monkeygate' scandal. Despite the off-field drama, the series showcased intense competition between two cricketing giants.

For Yuvraj, this series held personal significance beyond the on-field battles.

In an appearance on the Club Prairie Fire podcast, Yuvraj shared an untold anecdote from the Australian tour. He was dating an actress at the time, who was also in Australia for her professional commitments. The demands of the series led to a stressful period for Yuvraj.

'I was dating an actress, I won't name her; she's very successful and experienced. She was shooting in Adelaide. I told her, let's take a break because I'm on the Australia tour and need to focus. Surprisingly, she followed me to Canberra,' Yuvraj said.

'In two Tests, I didn't score many runs. I asked her, "Why are you here?" She replied, "I want to spend time with you." So, we met at night and talked.

'I explained that she needed to focus on her career, and I needed to focus on mine, especially during the Australia tour. We were leaving for Adelaide from Canberra, and she packed my suitcase.'

'In the morning, I couldn't find my shoes. She said, "I packed them." I asked, "How will I travel on the bus?" She replied, "Wear mine." She had these pink slip-ons. I was stunned.

'I had to wear those pink slip-ons, and I carried my bag in front of my shoes to hide them. The guys saw it and clapped for me. I had to wear pink slip-ons to the airport until I bought flip-flops there,' Yuvraj said with laughter.