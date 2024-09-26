Yuvraj, Azhar pay tribute to Bishan Singh Bedi

IMAGE: Bishan Singh Bedi. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/Instagram

It's was the birth anniversary of legendary left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi on Wednesday, September 25, and the late cricketer was fondly remembered at an event hosted in his honour.

The celebrated left-arm spinner, who passed away on October 23, 2023, at the age of 77, had represented India in 67 Tests and 10 ODIs, taking a combined of 273 wickets.

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin opened up on his relationship with the late bowler.

"The function was in his loving memory, and his memories are like when I became the captain of the team. At that time he was the coach of the team. At that time it was a very good opportunity to learn from him. He had supported me a lot during that time and he was a very entertaining person. I am really happy to be at this event," Azharuddin told reporters.

"I have a lot of fond memories. I've been talking about bowling to him since I started bowling because he was the one who recommended bowling left arm spin along with batting, because batting mein jyaada talent hai. So I think, guidance left hand spin ki wahi se start hui," former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said.

"Whatever I've learnt from, whether it is cricket or life, I try and implement it in my coaching or mentoring. There are a lot of good things that sir taught me," Yuvi added.

"I wish Bishan Singh Bedi on his birthday. He will remain with us all the time. He was such a wonderful person and has done a lot for cricket and especially for the North side," Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal said.

Renowned for his profound understanding of the game, Bedi's elegant and rhythmic bowling action, coupled with his ability to generate prodigious spin, and his discipline with the ball earned him tremendous success.

With an astounding 1560 first-class wickets to his credit, Bedi also led India in 22 Tests, with three of the six wins coming on foreign soil. He also featured in India's inaugural ODI, played on July 13, 1974, in Leeds. Bedi also went on to captain India in 22 Tests and played India's first-ever ODI against East Africa in 1975 where he bowled 12 overs, eight maidens, gave away six runs and picked one wicket. Bedi is widely considered the game's greatest left-arm spinner.

At the time of his retirement, Bedi held the distinction of being India's highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Post-retirement, he briefly served as Manager and was also a national selector. His illustrious cricketing journey was aptly recognised with several accolades, including the prestigious Padma Shri in 1970 and BCCI's CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004.