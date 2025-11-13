HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
WI all-rounder Rutherford moves to MI from Titans

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
November 13, 2025 19:17 IST

Sherfane Rutherford

IMAGE: West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford has played 23 IPL matches so far, having earlier represented Delhi Capitals in 2019 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2022. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Gujarat Titans traded West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2.6 crore ahead of IPL 2026.

"Acquired by GT for a fee of INR 2.6 crore, Rutherford

will move to MI at his existing fee," said the IPL in a statement.

The 27-year-old has featured in 44 T20Is for the West Indies and holds the record for the highest sixth-wicket partnership in T20Is, having stitched together a 139-run stand with Andre Russell against Australia in Perth.

 

Rutherford has played 23 IPL matches so far, having earlier represented Delhi Capitals in 2019 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2022. He was part of the MI squad in 2020 and the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024, but did not feature in the playing XI during those seasons.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
LSG Trades Shardul Thakur To Mumbai Indians
Watson joins KKR as assistant coach for IPL 2026
'Dhoni Won't Play As An Impact Player'
Hardik Ready To Play Domestic Cricket
'Harmanpreet's 171 Was The Turning Point'
