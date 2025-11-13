'Dhoni Won't Play As An Impact Player'

'It will not happen that Dhoni is off the field and leaves someone like Sanju Samson to keep wickets.'

IMAGE: Could Mahendra Singh Dhoni, for the first time in his IPL career, be used as an Impact Player? Photograph: BCCI

A trade that could redefine IPL power dynamics is brewing... Sanju Samson to CSK, Ravindra Jadeja to RR.

Talks are said to be underway, but the deal's complexity has already turned it into one of the off-season's biggest sagas.

However, negotiations have hit a roadblock, primarily due to the involvement of a third player, an overseas cricketer.

Rajasthan Royals' foreign quota is already full, and to accommodate the incoming Chennai Super Kings player, believed to be Sam Curran, they would need to release one of their current overseas signings.

The financial aspect is another hurdle. RR's purse stands at a mere Rs 30 lakh, while Curran was originally signed by CSK for Rs 2.4 crore at the auction.

If CSK do manage to sign Samson, it would inevitably raise questions about the future role of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is expected to return for at least one more season.

Both Dhoni and Samson are wicketkeeper-batters, a potential overlap that could force the franchise to rethink how they use their talismanic veteran.

Could Dhoni, for the first time in his IPL career, be used as an Impact Player?

Former CSK batter Subramaniam Badrinath doesn't think so. Speaking to Star Sports, he dismissed the idea outright.

'Dhoni definitely won't play as an impact player,' Badrinath said.

'If he plays, he will feature as a 'keeper. The main reason for Dhoni playing is he needs to be out there at the Chepauk. As an impact player, he might come out to bat only in the final two overs. We don't know if he comes out to bat in that case. I don't think that's going to happen, knowing CSK and Dhoni.'

Even if Dhoni's appearances are limited next season, Badri expects him to continue as the on-field wicket-keeper.

'He said he will be on the field to play. It will not happen that Dhoni is off the field and leaves someone like Sanju Samson to keep wickets. He will take this decision and speak to Sanju Samson,' he explained.

According to Badri, Dhoni's presence continues to shape CSK's on-field dynamics even though Ruturaj Gaikwad now leads the team.

'This is M S Dhoni, this is the value he carries, those small adjustments, some conversation with the bowlers,' Badri said.

'Even though Ruturaj Gaikwad is the captain, he still has some control over the proceedings. That's where his value is.'