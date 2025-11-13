HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hardik Ready To Play Domestic Cricket

REDIFF CRICKET
November 13, 2025

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya gears up for Baroda comeback. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya is set to return to cricketing action and he'll do it in domestic colours.

The Baroda all-rounder will feature in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, following the BCCI directive that players must prove form and fitness in domestic cricket.

The development comes a day after reports emerged that Rohit Sharma had expressed his willingness to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, following the BCCI's 'play domestic to play for India' policy.

 

Hardik has been undergoing intense rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru after suffering a left quadriceps injury during India's Asia Cup game against Sri Lanka.

The injury ruled him out of the tournament final against Pakistan and the subsequent white-ball series in Australia.

Hardik is nearing full match fitness and could feature in Baroda's opening game on November 26 in Hyderabad. Even if his comeback is slightly delayed, he is expected to be available for the team's second fixture.

Rohit To Play Vijay Hazare For Mumbai
Rishabh Pant Lights Up Nets, Teases Test Return
Wary India May Avoid Turning Tracks
'India must learn from NZ spin collapse'
'Countering Bumrah up front is going to be...'
