Home  » Cricket » Shardul Thakur traded to Mumbai Indians from LSG

Shardul Thakur traded to Mumbai Indians from LSG

Last updated on: November 13, 2025 18:09 IST

Shardul Thakur Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Veteran all-rounder Shardul Thakur was traded to Mumbai Indians from Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2026 for Rs 2 crore.

"The Mumbai based all-rounder was picked up by the Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 2 crore as an injury replacement for IPL 2025, wherein he featured in 10 games.

"The all-rounder has been traded to Mumbai Indians for his existing player fee of INR 2 crore," said the IPL in a statement.

Thakur has played 105 IPL matches, scoring 325 runs and taking 107 wickets.

Last year, LSG used his services as a replacement player for the injured Mohsin Khan. He has played for multiple IPL teams including CSK, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

'A local boy and a Mumbai stalwart, Shardul Thakur is an accomplished all-rounder known for his effective pace bowling and aggressive batting,' said MI in a media release.

 

'With considerable experience for the national team and playing domestic cricket for Mumbai, he brings both skill and temperament to the squad. In the IPL, he has played 105 games, taking 107 wickets, along with a highest score of 68.'

