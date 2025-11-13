Shane Watson joins KKR as assistant coach for IPL 2026

IMAGE: Shane Watson enjoyed a stellar IPL career spanning 12 years from 2008-2020, having played for Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings. Photograph: Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders announced the appointment of Shane Watson as the assistant coach for IPL 2026 on Thursday.



One of the most celebrated all-rounders of his era, Watson played 59 Tests, 190 ODIs, and 58 T20 Internationals for Australia, amassing over 10,000 international runs and picking up nearly 300 wickets across the three formats.



Watson was an integral part of Australia's 2007 and 2015 ICC World Cup-winning squads and played a key role in numerous series victories around the world. He also enjoyed a stellar IPL career spanning 12 years from 2008-2020 -- having played for Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings. Overall, he amassed 3874 runs in 145 IPL matches, hitting four centuries and 21 fifties, while picking up 92 wickets at an economy rate of 7.93.



Following his retirement from cricket, Watson transitioned seamlessly into coaching and mentorship roles within global T20

leagues."The former Australian all-rounder brings with him a wealth of international experience, leadership, and a deep understanding of modern-day franchise cricket," said KKR in a media release.Watson expressed his excitement about joining KKR, who have won the IPL three times -- 2012, 2014, 2024.

"It's a great honour to be part of a franchise as iconic as Kolkata Knight Riders. I've always admired the passion of KKR fans and the team's commitment to excellence. I'm eager to work closely with the coaching group and players to help bring another title to Kolkata," said the Australian.



"We are thrilled to welcome Shane Watson to the KKR family. His experience as a player and coach at the highest level will add immense value to our team culture and preparation. His understanding of the T20 format is world-class, and we look forward to his contributions both on and off the field," Venky Mysore, CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders, said.