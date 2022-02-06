News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit 'pretty happy' after mauling Windies in first ODI

Rohit 'pretty happy' after mauling Windies in first ODI

Last updated on: February 06, 2022 21:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's players celebrate after Mohammed Siraj dismisses West Indies opener Shai Hope during the first One-Day International, in Ahmedabad, on Sunday.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after Mohammed Siraj dismisses West Indies opener Shai Hope during the first One-Day International, in Ahmedabad, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Rohit Sharma marked his return to the side with a half-century as India cruised to a six-wicket win over the West Indies in the first One-Day International of their three-match series in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Chasing 177 for victory, India romped home with 22 overs to spare despite losing four wickets in quick succession following a fluent start.

 

Rohit (60) set the early tone with some crisp stroke-play and was ably supported by Ishan Kishan (28) before the West Indies hit back through Alzarri Joseph, who accounted for Rohit and Virat Kohli (8) in the same over.

The game, however, was comfortably seen out by Suryakumar Yadav (34 not out) and debutant Deepak Hooda (26 not out).

"I don't believe in a perfect game. You cannot be perfect. We want to keep getting better. All in all a great effort from everyone. We ticked all boxes. Pretty happy with that," said Rohit, who took over from Kohli as ODI skipper in December.

Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates the wicket of West Indies captain Kieron Pollard.

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates the wicket of West Indies captain Kieron Pollard. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked up his 100th ODI wicket as he ripped through the visitors with figures of 4-49.

Washington Sundar was also among the wickets, picking up 3-30 on a pitch that was offering turn.

West Indies were reduced to 79-7 at one stage before Jason Holder (57) and Fabian Allen (29) combined to push them over 150.

"Felt good. Washi (Washington) struck twice in an over so we knew pressure was on them. My job was to sustain that pressure. Got the feeling watching Washi bowl that the ball was gripping," said Chahal, who was named player of the match.

The two sides meet in the second match at the same venue on Wednesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
New ODI skipper Rohit's advice to his players...
New ODI skipper Rohit's advice to his players...
Part of me feels lost: Sachin pays tribute to Lata didi
Part of me feels lost: Sachin pays tribute to Lata didi
The making of India's U-19 World Cup hero Raj Bawa
The making of India's U-19 World Cup hero Raj Bawa
PHOTOS: India breeze past West Indies in first ODI
PHOTOS: India breeze past West Indies in first ODI
New ODI skipper Rohit's advice to his players...
New ODI skipper Rohit's advice to his players...
Channi declared Congress CM face for Punjab polls
Channi declared Congress CM face for Punjab polls
Shah Rukh, Sachin Tendulkar at Lataji's Funeral
Shah Rukh, Sachin Tendulkar at Lataji's Funeral

West Indies tour of India

West Indies tour of India

More like this

PHOTOS: India breeze past West Indies in first ODI

PHOTOS: India breeze past West Indies in first ODI

Captain Dhull credits U-19 W Cup success to teamwork

Captain Dhull credits U-19 W Cup success to teamwork

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances