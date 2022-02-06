PHOTOS: India vs West Indies, first ODI

Images from the first One-Day International between India and the West Indies, in Ahmedabad, on Sunday.

IMAGE: India pacer Mohammed Siraj celebrates dismissing West Indies opener Shai Hope during the first One-Day International, in Ahmedabad, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian spin duo Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar ran through a listless West Indies line-up to bundle them out for a meagre 176 in the first One-Day International, in Ahmedabad on Sunday, which is also the country's 1000th game in the format.

Chahal (4 for 49 from 9.5 overs) and Sundar (3 for 30 from 9) wreaked havoc on a slow track as the West Indies batters -- save Jason Holder (57; 4x6) and Fabian Allen (29), whose 78-run stand for the eighth-wicket helped the team go past the 160-run mark -- made a beeline to the pavilion.

Put in to bat, the visitors lost opener Shai Hope (8; 2x4) cheaply, castled by Mohammed Siraj (1 for 26) in the third over, and were one down for just 13 runs.

IMAGE: Washington Sundar celebrates with teammates after dismissing Darren Bravo. Photograph: BCCI

Hope had hit Siraj for two successive boundaries but, on the next, his inside edge, while attempting a drive, shattered the middle and leg stump.

Brandon King (13;2x4) started with a boundary, and then was joined by one-down Darren Bravo (18 off 34 balls; 3x4). The two tried to resurrect the innings, but could only add 31 runs for the second wicket.

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal is congratulated by teammates after dismissing Nicholas Pooran. Photograph: ANI

Bravo struck two boundaries off pacer Prasidh Krishna (2 for 29) in the sixth over, as the visitors crawled to 28 for 1 after six overs. The pair mixed caution and aggression as the West Indies was put up 39 for 1 after 10 overs.

But Sundar pegged back the visitors by removing King and Bravo in the 12th over as the West Indies slumped to 45 for 3.

Sundar first sent back King, who chipped a delivery to short mid-wicket where Suryakumar Yadav took an excellent catch.

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal is ecstatic after dismissing West Indies captain Kieron Pollard for a duck. Photograph: BCCI

He then trapped Bravo in front of the wicket with a straight and flat delivery.

Then Chahal took two wickets off successive deliveries in the 20th over. He dismissed hard-hitting batters Nicholas Pooran (18; 3x4), whom he trapped in front for his 100th ODI wicket, and Kieron Pollard (O) with a googly that knocked the rival skipper's off-stump.

The West Indies were in a spot of bother as they lost half the side for just 71.

IMAGE: Jason Holder hit 4 fours in his 57 off 71 balls to give the West Indies a respectable total. Photograph: BCCI

Chahal was on the rampage as he then removed Shamarh Brooks (12), who edged one to stumper Rishabh Pant, as the West Indies were reduced to 78 for 6.

However, Holder and Allen fought back in an attempt to take the game deep. While Holder struck four sixes, Allen hit two boundaries before Sundar took a return catch off his bowling to send Allen back.

The team was eventually bundled out in 43.5 overs, Chahal dismissing last-man Alzarri Joseph for his fourth wicket.