A part of me feels lost: Sachin pays tribute to 'Lata didi'

A part of me feels lost: Sachin pays tribute to 'Lata didi'

Source: PTI
February 06, 2022 18:05 IST
Sachin Tendulkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

The sporting fraternity led by cricketers on Sunday condoled the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and paid glowing tributes to the melody queen, saying she will forever remain in everyone's heart.

Mangeshkar (92), one of the biggest music icons of the country, died due to multiple organ failure at a city hospital earlier in the day, according to her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar led from the front in paying tributes to the singing legend.

 

"I consider myself fortunate to have been a part of Lata Didi's life. She always showered me with her love and blessings."

"With her passing away, a part of me feels lost too."

"She'll always continue to live in our hearts through her music," Tendulkar tweeted.

Batting star Virat Kohli added: "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata ji. Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for all the music and the memories. My deepest condolences to the family & the loved ones."

India opener Shikhar Dhawan wrote on his Twitter page, "Your music touched our soul and made us smile. Rest in Peace Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Your legacy will inspire generations to come."

Test specialist and India batter Ajinkya Rahane said in Mangeshkar's demise, the country lost its Nightingale.

"India lost her Nightingale today. Prayers are with Lata didi's family as we mourn this difficult hour. Om Shanti."

Spin legend Anil Kumble added: "Deepest condolences on the passing of #LataMangeshkar. Her legendary voice will continue to inspire."

Former India batter and current National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman said, "Pained to receive news of Bharat Ratna #Lata Mangeshkar didi's demise. Her voice and melodies will remain immortal. Condolences to her family, friends and millions of fans all over the world. Om Shanti."

Former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote: "The Nightingale of India, a voice which has resonated with, brought joy and happiness to millions around the world leaves. Heartfelt Condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti #LataMangeshkar."

"Legends live for eternity! No one will ever be like her! #LataMangeshkar," Gautam Gambir said.

Indian women's team captain Mithali Raj wrote: "Extremely saddened by the demise of the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar ji. A big loss for India. Her magical voice shall remain immortal. Om Shanti."

The Indian football team also paid tributes to the legendary singer.

"We mourn the passing away of the late singer #LataMangeshkar, the Nightingale of India. May her soul rest in peace. #RIP."

Olympic medallist boxer Vijender Singh also condoled the demise of Mangeshkar, tweeting: "Om Shanti."

Mangeshkar had tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to the Breach Candy Hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team. 

Source: PTI
West Indies tour of India

West Indies tour of India

